HCM City to launch helicopter services
A pilot flight for a new helicopter tour known as "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" in conjunction with emergency services was launched by the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with Military Hospital 175 and the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH South) on April 12.
The "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" tour is a unique tourism product to be launched in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, the service is scheduled to go into operation on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the liberation of the southern region and national reunification (April 30), right after the city launches the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme.
This is the first in a series of unique products that the city's tourism industry is developing to attract tourists, especially foreign holiday-makers, towards developing the southern hub into a leading tourism destination in Asia, she said.
The department will play its role in connecting leading travel firms in the country to build tours suitable for visitors and organising promotions.
The pilot flight landed at the helipad in Military Hospital 175 (Photo: VNA)Military Hospital 175 will provide helipads and ensure medical safety for passengers on flights. Meanwhile, VNH South will be responsible for the schedule, flight safety and flight regulations in accordance with Ministry of Defence regulations.
The tour will include short flights (30-45 minutes) over the centre of HCM City and Can Gio district; and mid-range flights (60 minutes) from HCM City to the “Canh dong bat tan” (Endless Field) Tourism Area in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
Following the pilot flight, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang said that it was also the foundation for emergency service airlifts.
These flights could also serve planning work in accordance with the needs of localities, she added./.