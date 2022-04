The "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" tour is a unique tourism product to be launched in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

– A pilot flight for a new helicopter tour known as "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" in conjunction with emergency services was launched by the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with Military Hospital 175 and the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH South) on April 12.According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, the service is scheduled to go into operation on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the liberation of the southern region and national reunification (April 30), right after the city launches the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme.This is the first in a series of unique products that the city's tourism industry is developing to attract tourists, especially foreign holiday-makers, towards developing the southern hub into a leading tourism destination in Asia, she said.The department will play its role in connecting leading travel firms in the country to build tours suitable for visitors and organising promotions.