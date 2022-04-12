The pilot flight landed at the helipad in Military Hospital 175 (Photo: VNA)

Military Hospital 175 will provide helipads and ensure medical safety for passengers on flights. Meanwhile, VNH South will be responsible for the schedule, flight safety and flight regulations in accordance with Ministry of Defence regulations.The tour will include short flights (30-45 minutes) over the centre of HCM City and Can Gio district; and mid-range flights (60 minutes) from HCM City to the “Canh dong bat tan” (Endless Field) Tourism Area in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.Following the pilot flight, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang said that it was also the foundation for emergency service airlifts.These flights could also serve planning work in accordance with the needs of localities, she added./.