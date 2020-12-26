According to the city's response to the Department of Transport's proposals, a number of ports along the Sai Gon River will be relocated or converted for other use under the plan by 2030.

A number of ports have been relocated from the inner city, including Sai Gon New Port in Binh Thanh District, Ba Son shipyard in District 1 and Sai Gon Port in District 4, partially.

City authorities are planning to build a port capable of handling container ships of up to 200,000DWT in the outlying district of Can Gio.

According to the HCM City Maritime Port Administration, between 2015 and 2020, 166.3 million tonnes of goods passed through HCM City ports, whereas the target is only 159.9 million tonnes by 2030.

The country now has 44 ports, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration./.

VNA