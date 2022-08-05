Society Copyright infringement runs rampant online Copyright infringement has been running rampant in Vietnam, causing great damage to the video industry, according to insiders.

Society Major universities should be role model in management: Deputy PM Major universities need to become a role model in terms of management - an environment in which all good values are spread and expressed in society, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke at the University Autonomy Conference 2022 on August 4.

Society Vietnam, RoK strengthen cooperation in labour, employment, social affairs Labour, employment and social cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago was reviewed at a workshop in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Eni Vietnam presents computers to medical sector in HCM City Eni Vietnam BV, a unit of Italian energy group Eni, has presented 129 sets of desktop computers to Ho Chi Minh City to help with the COVID-19 prevention and control work at communal-level health stations.