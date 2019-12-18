Three Tet flower markets will be opened in September 23 Park offering exclusive plants and ornamental trees, along with two others in Gia Dinh and Le Van Tam Parks.

Floating flower markets will also be opened along the banks of the Tran Xuan Soan and Ben Binh Dong rivers in districts 7 and 8. In recent years, locals and tourists have also been drawn to Xuan Phu My Hung flower market in District 7. Tet flowers will be available at the Binh Dien agricultural wholesale market and in 24 other districts./.

VNA