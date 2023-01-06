A technician operates a modern medical equipment in Ho Chi Minh city 's Oncology Hospital 2. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department on January 5 announced that a hi-tech screening and diagnostic centre is being developed at Oncology Hospital 2 in Thu Duc city, as part of a project to develop a specialised medical centre in the south of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

According to the department, the centre attracts medical workers with high expertise from central hospitals in the city.

The centre is equipped with modern medical devices to help medical workers detect early lesions in the brain, eyeballs, spine diseases, benign tumors, malignant tumors in organs, and gene sequencing.

Besides specialising in early detecting diseases, particularly cancers, doctors at the centre use different testing techniques to assess the current health conditions of customers, and check the health history of their relatives, through which they can offer recommendations for the consumers to maintain a healthy lifestyle as good as possible.

The Health Department expects that the hi-tech medical centre will help reduce the number of patients travelling abroad for medical examination and treatment. Moreover, it also aims to attract foreigners to help the city develop its medical tourism./.