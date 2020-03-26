Society Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Society Infographic Main infection sources of COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam As of 10 AM, March 26, 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 148 cases. Some of the main infection sources have been identified.

Society Infographic Latest recommendation by Ministry of Health The Ministry of Health issued a set of recommendations for Vietnamese citizens on March 26 as the number of Covid-19 infection cases reached 148 in the country.