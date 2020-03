Passengers waiting at a bus station on Ham Nghi street in HCM City ’s district 1. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee of district 1 to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Ham Nghi street, as one of several measures to increase the use of public transport.The department said the free parking space would improve the quality of the bus service and attract more residents to the bus system.Accordingly, a section of Ham Nghi street , which belongs to the city's Public Transport Management Centre, will be used to open the free parking space.This section runs from Pasteur street to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street and near the bus station on Ham Nghi street.With more than 30 bus routes departing, the Ham Nghi Bus Station serves hundreds of passengers per day, mainly university students.The Public Transport Management Centre will fulfill necessary documents and procedures and submit them to the District 1 People’s Committee for approval.Encouraging the use of public transport and limiting individual vehicles are expected to reduce traffic jams in the city./.