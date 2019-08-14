The new Eastern Bus Terminal will be put into operation in the first half of this month.(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The new Eastern Bus Terminal in HCM City's District 9 will open soon following two years of construction of the first phase of the project. - The new Eastern Bus Terminal in HCM City's District 9 will open soon following two years of construction of the first phase of the project.

Le Van Pha, deputy general director of the Sai Gon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO) - the contractor of the project, said the department had arranged three subsidised bus routes and three non-subsidised bus routes at the new terminal.

During the first phase of the project, the bus terminal will serve 29 inter-provincial bus routes from HCM City to northern provinces, and will occupy half of the capacity compared to the current bus terminal.

Tran Chi Trung, head of the city’s public transport management centre, said the centre had upgraded 30 bus stops that lead to the new terminal.

In addition, the centre has built 67 more bus shelters on bus routes leading to the new terminal.

The Eastern Bus Terminal has an area of 16ha and is located in Long Binh Ward in District 9 and in the southern province of Binh Duong’s Di An Town.

Construction on the new Eastern Bus Station project began on April 26, 2017. It is expected to become the most modern bus station project in the country, with full facilities and connection to the metro line No 1.

The new bus terminal is built as a complex with shopping mall, kids’ playground, food court and movie theatre.

The total investment of the project is 4 trillion VND (172 million USD), of which 740 billion VND (31.8 million USD) is for phase 1. The first phase includes the main station, parking spaces and infrastructure facilities.

The new terminal is designed to accommodate more than seven million passengers each year. It will also provide services to some 21,000 passengers and accommodate 1,200 buses per day.

The figures are expected to increase to 52,000 passengers and 1,800 buses per day on holidays and during the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

The new eastern bus terminal is expected to play an important role in the city’s transportation system and reduce traffic congestion and the number of accidents in the city.-VNA