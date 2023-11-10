At a job fair in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to organise ten job transaction floors in the coming time with some to be held online to connect job seekers and employers amidst increasing unemployment in the city.

Deputy Director of the department Huynh Le Nhu Trang said at a regular meeting of the municipal People's Committee on November 9 that although the city’s labour market is facing many difficulties, it is forecasted that labour demand will regularly increase to prepare for year-end production.



According to the department, in the first ten months of this year, over 142,700 workers applied to get unemployment benefits in the city, up 10.93% from the same period last year. However, the number of workers getting unemployment benefits showed a reduction in October with 14,227, compared to 17,729 reported in June.



In the last quarter of 2023, the city’s labour demand is expected to reach 75,500 - 81,500 jobs, mostly in the trade-service sector (70.13%), the industry-construction sector (29.69%) and the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector (0.18%).

The official said that the department will closely coordinate with relevant agencies and organisations to monitor the employment and labour relations situation in enterprises to promptly solve arising problems and take appropriate measures to prevent and minimise labour disputes.

The department also plans to support enterprises in training workers through refresher courses and distance training./.