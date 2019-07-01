HCM City plans to install pilot 5G network satellite stations in the third quarter in selected districts. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

- The Military Industry-Telecoms Group Viettel and MobiFone will provide a pilot 5G network in Ho Chi Minh at 10 locations near Viettel's building in District 10, and at 12 locations of MobiFone in District 1 and 7.Ngo Vinh Quy, deputy director of Viettel, said the company would kick off the pilot in the early third quarter.The company and the city will work together to identify the number and locations of satellite stations operating in a frequency band range from 3,400 to 3,800 MHz.MobiFone will work with equipment suppliers to check the responsiveness and quality of service to prepare for 5G implementation on a large scale.If the plan is approved by the city People's Committee, the installation of 5G supply equipment will be completed before August 31, according to the Department of Information and Communication.The time to test and evaluate the network quality will start from September to the end of October.The department will evaluate the technical features of the 5G network, such as coverage area, technology network capacity, evaluation of usage frequency, and width of the frequency band.In addition, the department will also evaluate the quality and efficiency of the 5G network, such as upload and download speed, delay in data transmission, and criteria for setting up and maintaining services.According to experts, 5G will provide important infrastructure to attract more FDI in the country's hi-tech sector. - VNA