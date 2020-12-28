In the first quarter of 2020, Ho Chi Minh City's authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at levels 3 and 4 in various fields, and more than 80 percent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

According to the city’s Department of Home Affairs, district and commune-level administrative units handled more than 84 million documents online in the last five years.

On average, more than 16 million documents were handled online each year. The rate of documents processed on time reached 97.5 - 99.9 percent.

Since 2017, processing time for administrative documents fell by 30-50 percent. About 99 percent of total administrative documents were done online on time.

The city is also striving to universalize 4G and 5G mobile networks and smart phones./.

VNA