HCM City to provide second support package to firms
Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city is considering another support package, especially for enterprises that have suspended operations due to the impact of the outbreak.
The city will issue specific policies to help enterprises or industries heavily affected such as travel, restaurants, hotels, and transport and tourism-related services, he said.
More than 21,000 businesses in the city have suspended operations and laid off a large number of employees, said Phong.
In March, HCM City authorities approved a support package targeting poor families and 600,000 workers and teachers at private pre-schools who lost their jobs.
By the end of June, HCM City had provided financial support worth a total of 560 billion VND (24.15 million USD) to more than 510,000 out of a total of 542,000 people affected by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had also approved a relief package worth over 62 trillion VND (2.67 billion USD) to benefit around 20 million people nationwide, with a focus on workers who lost jobs and incomes and businesses affected by the pandemic.
According to the city’s authorities, 90 percent of 8,400 enterprises facing difficulties are eligible for the Government’s support package./.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city is considering another support package, especially for enterprises that have suspended operations due to the impact of the outbreak.
The city will issue specific policies to help enterprises or industries heavily affected such as travel, restaurants, hotels, and transport and tourism-related services, he said.
More than 21,000 businesses in the city have suspended operations and laid off a large number of employees, said Phong.
In March, HCM City authorities approved a support package targeting poor families and 600,000 workers and teachers at private pre-schools who lost their jobs.
By the end of June, HCM City had provided financial support worth a total of 560 billion VND (24.15 million USD) to more than 510,000 out of a total of 542,000 people affected by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had also approved a relief package worth over 62 trillion VND (2.67 billion USD) to benefit around 20 million people nationwide, with a focus on workers who lost jobs and incomes and businesses affected by the pandemic.
According to the city’s authorities, 90 percent of 8,400 enterprises facing difficulties are eligible for the Government’s support package./.