Society Second aid package for those hit by COVID-19 proposed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said on August 25 that it has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Planning and Investment seeking the second aid package for businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Deputy PM calls for improved aviation safety Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has called for all stakeholders to make a greater effort in addressing incidents that threaten aviation security and safety.

Society Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian ward, Da Nang city’s Thanh Khe district, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Society Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.