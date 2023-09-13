HCM City to put new dialysis facility in rural area into operation in October
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will inaugurate a new dialysis facility in the outlying district of Can Gio in early next month, providing better access to dialysis for people who have kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.
Patients on dialysis at Le Van Thinh Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
The dialysis unit at the Can Gio Health Centre, the first of its kind in the district, will be equipped with five dialysis machines and essential devices for dialysis procedures, according to the city’s Department of Health.
Le Van Thinh Hospital will deploy doctors and nurses to Can Gio Health Centre to care for patients at the dialysis unit.
At least one doctor and two nurses will be responsible for medical care during dialysis treatments.
Forty-one people on dialysis in Can Gio district have to travel to city-level hospitals to undergo dialysis.
There are 39 dialysis units in the city to provide treatment for nearly 4,500 people on dialysis, according to the department.
A project on medical capacity improvement in Can Gio district will be submitted to the municipal People’s Committee soon. The project is aimed at improving medical services in the district and adopting more medical techniques to serve local residents./.