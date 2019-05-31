Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will rearrange district and commune administrative units from now to 2021.



Under the plan, districts will be on the merger list if they do not have at least 75,000 people and 35sq km of natural areas, while communes will need to have at least 1,500 people and 30sq km of natural areas.



The city will complete the rearrangement this year, and next year hold Party Congresses at the newly-established communes and districts for the 2020-2025 term, and rearrange the number of cadres.



In 2021, HCM City will hold elections for the People's Councils and complete the apparatus of the People's Councils and People's Committees for 2021-2026 of the freshly-formed administrative units.



The purpose of the plan is to meet the needs for socio-economic development of the city.



The arrangement is connected to the reform, efficiency, elimination of redundant workforce, restructuring, and improvement of the quality of cadres.-VNA