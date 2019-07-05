HCM City's Department will revoke construction licenses on projects that are behind schedule or violate construction orders (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport will withdraw licences or not grant new licences for construction projects that are behind schedule.The city has 137 technical infrastructure projects and drainage system projects that are now behind schedule, according to the department. Most of these projects are located in districts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8.From the fourth quarter of last year to May this year, inspectors of the city's Department of Transport handled more than 600 violations with total fines of nearly 4 billion VND (172,000 USD) issued.The slow construction process and delayed projects have hindered traffic circulation and caused disturbances to people's lives.Since 2017, the transport department has been responsible for more than 10 drainage system projects.Many of these projects are still under construction after more than three years.The department has sent 12 documents to related units to request suspension of construction permits for construction units and contractors.Vo Khanh Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport, said that contractors who do not comply with regulations on road construction will be administratively sanctioned.In addition, the department’s inspectors will strengthen patrolling and handling of violations of delayed projects.The investors and construction units that do not return their grounds to their original state after construction or who delay projects will have their construction licences revoked.In addition, the HCM City authority has handled many violations of construction orders.Recently, the People’s Committee of Tan Thong Hoi commune in Cu Chi district handled one construction case without a permit.Nguyen Thai Binh, head of Cu Chi District’s Urban Management Division, said that since the beginning of this year, the district authority has handled 50 violations related to construction cases.The HCM City Party's Committee has directed secretaries of the Party Committees of districts to make a list of construction violations from 2017 until May 2019.They will be responsible for reporting violations to the municipal Party Committee, which will handle the cases.-VNS/VNA