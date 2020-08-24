Society Sai Gon Zoo receives tonnes of food donations for its 1,500 animals The Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden in HCM City, one of the world's oldest, has received several tonnes of meat, fruit and vegetable donations to help it take care of its animals amid the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Two drug cases busted in Dien Bien Police of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien together with relevant agencies recently busted two drug cases in the locality.

Society KOICA supports Vietnam in giving vocational training to disadvantaged people The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Republic of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in vocational training in Hanoi on August 21.

Society Nearly 100,000 people claim unemployment benefits each month There were nearly 100,000 people applying for unemployment benefits each month this year while the monthly average in 2019 was just 60,000-70,000, according to an official of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).