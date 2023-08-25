HCM City (VNA) – Fireworks will light up the sky of Ho Chi Minh City on September 2 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

From 9 pm to 9:15 pm, fireworks will be displayed at high altitude at the Saigon River tunnel and low altitude at Dam Sen cultural park.

In addition, on the same evening, the city will organise a street art lighting programme and a special art performance to celebrate the important event on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1.

The Department of Culture and Sports also recommended the municipal People’s Committee permit the launching of hot air balloons on this occasion. The event is scheduled for September 2 and 3 on Nguyen Thien Thanh street in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc city./.