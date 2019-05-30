At the construction site of the project (Source VNA)

- The council for appraisal and adjustment of the Metro line No 1 and No 2 project of Metro Line No 1 project plans to submit a newly adjusted plan for the metro projects to the City People's Committee for approval in July.Tran Vinh Tuyen, deputy chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, has directed the council to speed up the process of the appraisal procedure and make adjustments to the project.The deputy chairman also approved the establishment of a technical appraisal council to ensure that the project remains on schedule.The People’s Committee has also told several departments to quickly handle procedures to help Urban Railway No. 1 Limited Company begin operations.Bui Xuan Cuong, head of the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways, said that 64 percent of the Metro Line No.1 project has been completed, and 80 percent would be finished by the end of this year.In addition, the city has solved difficulties related to payments to contractors, Cuong said.The Metro Line No 1 project has a length of 19.7 km, including 11 stations, three underground stations, and one depot. It is expected to be put into use in 2021.-VNS/VNA