Business Da Nang calls for investment from Samsung Vietnam The central city of Da Nang will offer the most favourable conditions for Samsung to expand cooperation and investment in the city and central Vietnam.

Business Tien Giang’s export turnover up 17.5 percent in Q1 The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang earned 884 million USD from exports in the first quarter of 2022, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, and equal to 26.4 percent of the target set for the year, according to the provincial Department of Trade and Industry.

Business Dien Bien surveyed by investors The Intracom Group and French Euro Blue Power Group have worked with leaders of Dien Bien province on field surveys and investment research for hydropower storage projects.

Business Positive outlook for real estate M&A in 2022 Real estate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to be a good source of FDI in Vietnam this year, said Savills, and forecasting M&A activity is likely to increase in terms of frequency and value.