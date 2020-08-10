Society Online photo exhibition, conference spotlight AO/dioxin affairs in Vietnam An online photo display and a conference took place on August 9, focusing on the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin disaster in Vietnam and efforts to ease its consequences.

Society HCM City tightens control of rental accommodations to prevent COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has asked authorities in all districts to take measures to control the spread of disease in rental apartments and lodging facilities.

Society Over 310 Vietnamese citizens in RoK brought home A Vietnam Airlines flight brought home 313 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea on August 9.

Society Over 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia The Vietnamese embassy in Italy, which is also in charge of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the hosts’ relevant agencies to bring home over 270 Vietnamese citizens from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on August 8-9.