HCM City to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 from April 16
Ho Chi Minh City will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 for 6th graders in all 23 districts and Thu Duc city and 5th graders in four primary schools on April 16.
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 for 6th graders in all 23 districts and Thu Duc city and 5th graders in four primary schools on April 16.
The information was unveiled by Ho Tan Minh, Chief of the Office of the municipal Department of Education and Training at a press conference on the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control, and economic recovery on April 14.
After drawing lessons and experience from the first round of inoculation, the city will vaccinate children aged 5-12 as scheduled, Minh said, adding that parents must approve the vaccination for their children by a written document and be present throughout the process of injection.
Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Director of the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), said HCM City was due to receive 87,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 14 night, making up one-tenth of the needed total.
Under a plan adopted by the municipal People’s Committee earlier this month, HCM City is to inoculate 898,537 children, including 885,730 students and 12,807 kids brought up at social support centres and those who have not go to school yet.
The inoculation is expected to be finished by September this year./.
