Health COVID-19: Over 23,000 new cases recorded on April 14 A total 223,012 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 13 to 4pm April 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Gov't agrees to receive COVID-19 vaccines donated by foreign governments The Government has agreed with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the receipt of COVID-19 vaccines donated by foreign governments and supplied by international organisations for children aged from 5 to under 12 years old.

Health Ministry issues two scenarios for COVID-19 pandemic The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued two scenarios for the COVID-19 pandemic based on the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s studies and scientific grounds.