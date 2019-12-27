Society Quality of life improving in Vietnam Vietnam’s population quality has significantly improved during the past 10 years with improved education level and healthcare, especially maternal and child health, experts agreed at a conference held in Hanoi on December 26.

Society Transformer manufacturing plant launched in Bac Ninh A transformer manufacturing plant invested by Hanaka Vietnam Group JSC was inaugurated in Tu Son town, the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 27.

Society EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Society Over 4,100 papers submitted online to national portal Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.