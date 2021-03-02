Society Prime Minister requests timely COVID-19 vaccination Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct widespread COVID-19 vaccination this week after the first 117,600 doses arrived in Vietnam on February 24.

Society Driver hailed for saving falling baby Nguyen Ngoc Manh, a delivery driver, has been hailed a hero after he caught a baby who had fallen from the 13th storey of a apartment block in Hanoi.

Society Hanoi ensures COVID-19 safety measures as students return to school Students in Hanoi returned to school on March 2 morning after Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and a few more days off to contain the spread of COVID-19 in tandem with the municipal government’s request. While welcoming students back, schools strictly abide by Health Ministry’s recommendations in disease prevention.

Society Hanoi in freshwater mangrove leaf changing season Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of freshwater mangrove trees (loc vung in Vietnamese) changing to red and yellow.