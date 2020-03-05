Society Flights on Vietnam-RoK suspended from March 5 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.

Society Prime Minister chairs National Wage Council’s meeting The implementation of the salary reform roadmap was discussed and agreed at a meeting of the National Wage Council on March 4 in Hanoi under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Vietnamese embassy in Indonesia warns citizens of COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on March 4 recommended Vietnamese citizens in this country to actively protect themselves and their families from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society COVID-19: Passengers, crew quarantined after contact with Japanese patient All passengers, crewmembers and staff, who had contact with a Japanese passenger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Vietnam Airlines’ VN340 flight, have been put into quarantine, the Health Ministry reported on March 4.