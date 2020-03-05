HCM City tracks five passengers on same flight as confirmed COVID-19 case
Ho Chi Minh City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the identities and addresses of five passengers travelling with the Japanese passenger, who was found to have been infected with the coronavirus, on flight VN814 on March 3.
Passengers at Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: VNA)
Flight VN814 carried 67 passengers and six cabin crew from Seem Reap, Cambodia, to the city-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Sixty-one passengers had connecting flights that night to London (the United Kingdom), Narita and Nagoya (Japan), Busan (the Republic of Korea) and Manila (the Philippines). Six passengers checked into Vietnam including one Vietnamese, three French, one Australian and one Filipino. The Filipino then flew home on March 4.
The Japanese passenger boarded a connecting flight, VN340, to Nagoya, Japan, on early March 4 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in Japan with a fever.
All the crew from flight 340 returned to Vietnam on flight VN341, which landed at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 4 afternoon. Accordingly, passengers entering Vietnam and all crew have been put into quarantine.
The aircraft used for flight VN341 was also disinfected.
After getting information on the case, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control sent a dispatch to the Ministry of Public Security and the HOCM City People’s Committee on locating their whereabouts of those who had contact and boarded the same flight with the Japanese passenger./.