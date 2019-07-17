Ian Gibbons, Consul General of the UK in Ho Chi Minh City, and Le Hoa Binh, director of the municipal Department of Construction signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ian Gibbons, Consul General of the UK in Ho Chi Minh City, and representatives of the City, on July 17 signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in carrying out projects to support the building of HCM City as a smart urban area.



Under the deal, the UK Consulate General will work together with the municipal Transport Department to launch a project to develop a smart ticket system for the city’s public transport network.



It will also work with the municipal Construction Department to implement a project on developing a Geographic Information System for the city’s water drainage network.



Addressing the signing ceremony, Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, hailed the positive contribution of the UK Consulate General and Ian Gibbons in boosting the cooperation and friendship between the two countries and between the UK and HCM City.



He suggested the UK Consulate General continue supporting HCM City in building and developing the smart urban, especially in the building of a financial centre, and innovation promotion.



Ian Gibbons said the UK is ready to partner with the City in fields of shared interest to bring practical benefits to both sides and contribute to enhance the bilateral ties. -VNA