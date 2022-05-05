Society Ministry of Health inspects COVID-19 control in Bac Ninh before SEA Games A Ministry of Health (MoH) delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son inspected health services and COVID-19 control measures arranged by Bac Ninh as a host of sport events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society Residents along Vietnam-Cambodia border boost friendship A conference reviewing the five-year implementation of a friendship exchange programme between Vuon Buoi village, Loc Thien commune, Loc Ninh district of Vietnam’s Binh Phuoc province and Cooc Thomo village, Tonlung commune, Memot district of Cambodia’s Tboung Khmum province took place in Loc Thien commune on May 5.

Society Hanoi medical workers deployed for SEA Games 31 Hanoi’s Health Department held a ceremony on May 5 to encourage medical workers who will be serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 5.