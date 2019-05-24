Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung (R) and deputy head of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education Cheam Sophal (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City will do its utmost to nurture the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung affirmed on May 24.Welcoming deputy head of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education Cheam Sophal, Dung congratulated Cambodia on its development achievements under the leadership of the CPP and the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni.She stressed that during the integration process, the two ruling Parties have cooperated in educating the two peoples, especially youths, on bilateral relations.Ho Chi Minh City is willing to create favourable conditions to boost collaboration between the two countries and their localities, she stressed.For his part, Cheam Sophal stated that his commission’s working delegation visited Vietnam this time to learn about the country’s experience in theoretical research and personnel training.He expressed his hope that the two countries will maintain their win-win cooperation. –VNA