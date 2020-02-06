Business Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to India Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.

Business Da Nang licenses 14 foreign-invested projects in January The central coastal city of Da Nang granted licences to 14 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 1.69 billion USD in January, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment announced on February 4.