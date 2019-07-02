Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung (R) and Zhou Jiangyong, member of the Zhejiang provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and Secretary of the Hangzhou municipal Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City always attaches great importance to relations with Chinese localities, including Zhejiang province and Hangzhou city, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung has said.Dung made the affirmation at a reception in HCM City on July 2 for Zhou Jiangyong, member of the Zhejiang provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and Secretary of the Hangzhou municipal Party Committee.HCM City has signed cooperation agreements with eight Chinese localities, she said, adding that the ongoing visit of the Chinese delegation will help tighten the bilateral cooperative ties.While briefing HCM City’s social-economic situation, Dung said the southern economic hub is striving to build and develop a civilised and modern city for a better life of its people. The city is paying attention to addressing environmental issues, improving transportation, and increasing competiveness, she said.During its development process, HCM City has called upon and created favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from China, to make investment in the city, she added.Dung suggested HCM City, Zhejiang province, and Hangzhou city enhance cooperation, and fully tap tourism potential of both sides.HCM City also wants to learn experience from Hangzhou city in socio-economic development, the official said.Zhou Jiangyong said his delegation had met with Chinese businesspeople who are investing in Vietnam.He thanked the local authorities for creating optimal conditions for enterprises to make investment, especially in the fields of manufacturing, services and tourism.The official asked Chinese firms to obey and respect Vietnam’s law and culture, contributing to the development of relations between the two countries.He hoped HCM City and Hangzhou city and Zhejiang province to increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges and promote economic cooperation.-VNA