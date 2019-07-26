Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) and deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Andrei Platonov (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wants to continue boosting cooperation with Russia in exchange of delegations and locality-to-locality exchange, a municipal official said.



Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Andrei Platonov in the city on July 26.



Quang hailed the visit, which he said, comes at a time when Vietnam – Russia, Russia – Vietnam Year 2019-2020 is underway.



He said Ho Chi Minh City wants the two countries’ young people to hold many friendship activities during Saint Petersburg Days in the city scheduled for October.



Platonov, for his part, said the Russian people always want to foster friendship and partnership with the Vietnamese fellows.



The guest added that the Vietnam – Russia Youth Forum in Vietnam and Russia – Vietnam Youth Forum slated for September in Moscow and Saint Petersburg will contribute to further enhancing exchange between the two countries’ youths as well as between Vietnamese and Russian localities.-VNA