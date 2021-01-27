Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City wants to continue to be an important partner of India in the fields of economy-trade, health care, information technology and clean energy, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang.During a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of India’s Republic Day held by the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on January 26, Thang said with161 projects worth over 74 million USD, India is now placed 25th out of 110 countries and territories investing in the city. Two-way trade reached nearly 1.5 billion USD last year.Attention was paid to holding exchange, economic-cultural and education cooperation activities each year. In particular, the Indian Consulate General suggested training a contingent of medical staff for the city, she said.According to her, Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi will hold ceremonies to place the statues of leader Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh in respective locality to foster friendship between the two cities and nations.Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi, for his part, described Vietnam as a main pillar in India’s Act East Policy and an important partner of India’s Indo-Pacific Vision. The two countries also share similar stances on global issues.To lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD, he said the Consulate General held a number of online workshops on trade and investment in various fields.In the near future, India will connect Vietnamese exporters with Indian importers, as well as Vietnamese localities with India states, boost multifaceted exchange with Vietnam, thereby opening more opportunities to tighten people-to-people friendship, contributing to lifting bilateral ties to a greater height, he said./.