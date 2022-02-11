Society Actor Tien Hoi sets record for playing late President Meritorious Artist Tien Hoi, who passed away in Hanoi at the age of 63 on February 10, is a record holder for playing President Ho Chi Minh on screen and stage, for more than 40 times.

Society Ninh Binh applies flexible COVID-19 preventive measures for students’ safety The educational sector of Ninh Binh is rolling out flexible measures in COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure safety for students, as the northern province’s caseload has been on the rise after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Party leader’s book on Doi moi path published in Spanish language A two-volume book titled “Vung buoc tren con duong doi moi” (Firm steps on the path of Doi moi), which includes articles and speeches of, and interviews with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has come out in the Spanish language.