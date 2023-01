Business Deputy PM calls for more US investment in semiconductor industry Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 12 called on the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the US to encourage its member enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam.

Business Conference seeks more opportunities for Vietnam-Guangxi trade cooperation The Department of Commerce of China’s Guangxi province, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department and Vinexad Company, held a Guangxi-Vietnam trade and economic cooperation conference in Hanoi on January 12.

Business Vietnam’s 2023 economic scenarios mapped out The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has sketched out two scenarios for the Vietnamese economy in 2023.

Business More German firms eyeing investment opportunities in Vietnam Germany's weekly Die Zeit (The Times) has ran an article spotlighting Vietnam's prosperous economy and its open-door policy to investors, affirming that these has helped attract more German firms to explore investment and business opportunities in the country.