Travel Around 2.5 million tourists recorded during National Day holidays Tourism destinations across the country served around 2.5 million tourists during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has reported.

Travel Tourists to Hanoi surge 51% during National Day holiday Hanoi welcomed about 640,000 tourists, including 41,000 foreigners, during the four-day National Day holiday, up 51% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Tourism Department.