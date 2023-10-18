According to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment HCM City earned 5.16 billion USD in revenue from tourism from January through September, an increase of 35.8% over the same period last year.

The tourism industry's revenue is a very important contributor to the city's economy.

Currently, domestic and foreign tourists coming to HCM City can select new tours, such as a helicopter tour over HCM City, and the Sai Gon River tour to watch the sunset and see the beauty of the city at night.

Many foreign tourists are interested in discovering the beauty of the Sai Gon River.

By 2025, it aims to develop at least 10 waterway tours and programmes linking seaports and river routes.

The city is striving to welcome about 500,000 visitors a year to the waterway tourism programmes in the 2023-24 period, and increase this number by 10% in the following years./.

VNA