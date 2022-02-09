Foodstuffs being shipped to the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market in HCM City on February 6. (Photo tuoitre.vn)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The volume of foodstuffs pouring into Ho Chi Minh City’s wholesale markets has been increasing rapidly in recent days and prices are mostly steady.



According to the management of the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market, on February 6 it reached 1,320 tonnes, 1,030 tonnes up from February 2, with vegetables accounting for 919 tonnes, fruits for 288 tonnes and pork for 113 tonnes.



Pork prices are unchanged since before Tet at 75,000-90,000 VND (3.2-3.9 USD) for a kilo, but the prices of some vegetables increased by 10-25 percent due to high demand and the fact supply has to pick up after Tet (the Lunar New Year).



A Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market manager said on February 6 some 689 tonnes of vegetables and 794 tonnes of fruits were delivered to the market, many times higher than on February 2, the day it had reopened.



At the Binh Dien Wholesale Market, 966 tonnes were delivered on February 6, an increase of nearly 400 tonnes from the opening day.



However, supply remains at only 40-50 percent of normal since many growers and traders have not resumed after the holiday.



In the next few days, volumes will continue to soar as most suppliers return to work.



So the prices of pork and fruits are likely to remain steady and low though some vegetable prices could rise further./.