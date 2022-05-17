Business Industry, service sectors – engines of growth for Vietnam Vietnam’s economic growth was backed by the industry and service sectors in the toughest time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, despite formidable challenges, industrial production expanded 5.42 percent in Quarter 4, 2021, and 9.4 percent in April this year.

Business Conferences help beef up Vietnam – India trade, investment, tourism ties The Vietnamese Embassy in India, in coordination with chambers of commerce and industry in West Bengal, has organised conferences to further promote trade, investment and tourism of India into Vietnam.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade ties growing sustainably Since the establishment of their bilateral diplomatic ties in 1962, Vietnam and Laos have promoted cooperation across spheres, with their trade exchange posting substantial growth, benefiting both countries.