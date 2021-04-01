Business Thriving equity market helps boost business transparency The development of the equity market will help promote the transparency and corporate governance of listed companies, especially public companies with State capital, an official has said.

Business First-ever digital timestamping service launched in Vietnam SAVIS Technology Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 tech firms, launched TrustCA Timestamp Signing, the first and only digital timestamping service in the country so far, in a Hanoi ceremony on March 31.

Business Hong Kong firm invests in photovoltaic cell technology project in Quang Ninh Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong on March 31 was granted a licence for investing in a photovoltaic cell technology project worth 500 million USD in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Business Vinh Long working hard to attract investment The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is applying itself to attracting investment this year, especially in urban development, trade, high-quality agriculture, the processing industry, and tourism services.