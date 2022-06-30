Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A workshop on solutions to improve the quality of human resources in Ho Chi Minh City was held by the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on June 29.



The event offered a venue for experts, researchers, representatives from universities and vocational schools, and relevant sectors to exchange ideas and discuss measures to promote human resources development in the city, towards promptly satisfying the labour demand in the East Asian market.



According to Dang Duc Long, Director of the Economic Information, Analysis and Forecast Centre of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, Vietnam needs to develop a new strategy in sending workers and experts abroad to work in order to effectively bring into play the valuable resources for the nation’s development.



Sending Vietnamese workers and experts to work abroad has importantly contributed to promoting the country and Vietnamese people to international friends and strengthen country's international integration, he added.



Sharing the opinion, Dr. Tu Minh Thien, Rector of Van Hien University, said that East Asia is seen as a potential labour market with many attractive job opportunities not only for Vietnam but also other Asian countries.



He underlined the need to have orientations to improve the competitiveness of human resources to meet the strict requirements and standards of the East Asian market, saying the development of the labour force in general and high-quality human resources in HCM City in particular will bring many benefits to the country's economic development and social security.



However, To Dinh Tuan, Editor-in-Chief of the “Nguoi Lao dong” (Labourer) newspaper under the municipal Party Committee, pointed out challenges related to human resources to Vietnam’s development, and proposed solutions to the issue.



Attention should be paid to promoting the close association between sectors and education-training establishments in applying science and technology and improving the quality of vocational training, he said.



According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, HCM City is home to 67 companies operating in sending Vietnamese labourers to work abroad under contracts. Workers tend to choose Asian markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) in the fields of agriculture, fishery, industry and construction./.