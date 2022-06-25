HCM City works to clear hurdles for RoK investors
Investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City are facing a number of bottlenecks related to labour regulation and administrative procedures that need to be promptly removed, heard a June 24 dialogue between the municipal leaders and the business community.
The collection of seaport infrastructure fees was also pointed to by many participating businesses. From April 1, 2022, all container vehicles entering and leaving the city’s Cat Lai port have to pay an additional fee for using seaport infrastructure.
Korean firms proposed the establishment of a monthly gross payment process and a reduction of the fee, given their difficulties from increased logistics costs.
Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the southern economic hub is working to recover after two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such recovery sees a significant contribution of the business communities, including those from the RoK.
HCM City always supports and creates favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including Korean ones, to make safe, effective and long-term investments, the leader affirmed, adding that the city also encourages Korean enterprises to continue being a pioneer in attracting new investment from their country to the city in particular and Vietnam in general.
Co-organised by the municipal People’s Committee and the RoK Consulate General in the city, the dialogue was an opportunity for the two sides to exchange ideas and suggestions to build trust, and together overcome difficulties and grow./.