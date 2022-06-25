Business RoK’s investment into Vietnam property market increases Vietnam's real estate is an increasingly attractive sector for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese tra fish sector enters new development cycle Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) export revenue expands about 90 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, signaling a new development period for the sector.

Business Hue Festival Trade Fair connects Vietnamese localities A trade fair within the framework of the 2022 Hue Festival opened in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 24 evening, offering a good chance for businesses in the province and other localities nationwide to step up trade promotion and investment cooperation.