Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese official pays courtesy visits to Lao leaders Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 23 paid courtesy calls to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as part of his three-day working visit to the country starting from March 21.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives US Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and US Ambassador Marc Knapper reviewed and noted with pleasure the positive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 23.

Politics NA Standing Committee adopts resolution on environmental protection tax rates The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on March 23 passed the resolution on environmental protection tax rates on petroleum, oil and lubricants, which will take effect from April 1 till December 31, 2022.