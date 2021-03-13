HCM City: Youths to involve in Earth Hour 2021 activities, projects
Youth volunteers will be involved in a host of activities and projects to raise public awareness of environment protection and promote the efficient use of power in response to this year’s Earth Hour in Ho Chi Minh City.
The 2021 Earth Hour campaign is launched in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13. (Photo: VNA)
The 2021 campaign will focus on encouraging the participation of members of the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and young people in mobilising the local community to together expand green spaces, reduce plastic waste and cut greenhouse gas emission, Le Hoang Minh from the city’s HCYU, who is head of the organsing board of the city's this year Earth Hour, said at the Earth Hour launch ceremony on March 13.
This will help ease impacts of climate change and pollution and make HCM City a clean, green and liveable city, he said.
All district HCYU chapters will engage in various projects, Minh said, adding that there will be a project to raise awareness among local students and instruct them how to use electricity safely and efficiently while another will help repair and renovate power systems for poor households and policy beneficiaries at high-risk residential areas and encourage them to use energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly devices.
The district chapters will also take part in projects to improve safety of power transmission line networks and replace lighting systems in local condo buildings, and to call on people to use green and recycled products.
A bicycle parade and one-hour lights off event will be held in the city during the Earth Hour 2021 on March 27./.