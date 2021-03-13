Society Vietnam proposes solutions to COVID-19 impact on migrants Vietnam has called on countries and international organisations to set forth roadmaps or frameworks and mechanisms for result-oriented cooperation in order to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) more effectively.

Society Relic site in Hoa Binh demonstrates Vietnam-Laos solidarity The Military Command of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh organised a ground-breaking ceremony on March 12 for a project to upgrade a revolutionary historical relic site associated with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

Society Nearly 26 million USD spent on upgrading drug detox facilities in 2016-2020 A total of 600 billion VND (25.9 million USD) was allocated from the State budget during the 2016-2020 period to 38 cities and provinces to upgrade and repair drug detoxification facilities, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) announced on March 12.

Society Van Don Airport welcomes first int’l flight after one-month shutdown Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed its first international flight on March 12 after being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19.