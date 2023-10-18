Business Realty demand gains strength amid economic recovery The real estate sector is finally emerging from its slumber as the economic recovery in the third quarter of the year has triggered a resurgence of demand for realty properties.

Business SHB fosters collaborative partnership with Busan Bank Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) on October 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busan Bank under BNK Financial Group of the Republic of Korea, officially establishing a comprehensive collaborative partnership between the two credit institutions, focusing on corporate, digital and investment banking.

Business Quang Binh province licences 435 new firms, 25 new projects The central province of Quang Binh’s Department of Planning and Investment has so far this year granted new registration certificates for the establishment of 435 enterprises, whose capital totals more than 5.24 trillion VND (213.26 million USD).

Business Long An promotes trade links with RoK firms The Mekong Delta province of Long An’s Department of Industry and Trade on October 18 held a business networking event for local firms to meet and exchange information with the Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and a Korean business delegation.