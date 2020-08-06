HCM City-Long An province roads to be widened
The HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway connects HCM City with Long An province (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of 24.4 trillion VND (1.05 billion USD).
Work on these roads, which are currently facing severe traffic congestion, will start next year, Nguyen Hoai Trung, deputy director of the Long An Department of Transport, said.
They are now four-lane roads that are 18-22m wide, and will be expanded to six lanes and 40m.
Work to widen Nguyen Van Bua Road (the city’s Hoc Mon district) - DT824 road (Long An) will cost 2.8 trillion VND.
Highway 50 from the city’s Binh Chanh district to Can Giuoc district in Long An will cost 1.5 trillion VND.
Le Van Luong street (Nhe Be district) - DT826C (Can Giuoc district) will cost 1 trillion VND.
Long Hau street (Nhe Be) - DT826E (Can Giuoc) will cost 5.1 trillion VND.
The two localities have also agreed to build a new 8.6km road parallel to Highway 50 between Binh Chanh and Can Giuoc districts at a cost of 4.3 trillion VND.
Long An also plans to build a new 7.5km road between its Duc Hoa district and the north-western part of HCM City at a cost of 6.4 trillion VND.
The city will extend its Vo Van Kiet road to connect with provincial roads 822, 823, 823B and 825 (Duc Hoa district) at a cost of 3.3 trillion VND.
The two sides also plan to widen 16 more roads after 2025.
Long An is situated in an advantageous location in the Southern Key Economic Region, serving as a bridge between HCM City and the Mekong Delta’s 12 provinces and one city./.
