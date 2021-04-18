Business Vietnam applauds positive adjustment in US Treasury Department’s report Vietnam welcomes the US Department of the Treasury’s positive adjustment to the content related to Vietnam in the department’s latest report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Business Vietnam, Colombia enhance economic, trade cooperation The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela and Colombia recently held a webinar on promoting cooperation in trade, investment and tourism between Vietnam and Colombia.

Business Canadian province has high hopes for stronger economic ties with Vietnam New Consul General of Vietnam to Vancouver (Canada) Nguyen Quang Trung had a virtual meeting with Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Revi Kahlon and Minister of State for Trade George Chow of British Columbia province on April 16.

Business Q1 growth in Quang Ninh doubles national average Hit hard by a resurgence of COVID-19 in the first quarter, the northern province of Quang Ninh nonetheless posted gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 9.02 percent, or double the national average, data shows.