HCM City’s August CPI up 0.06 percent
HCM City’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.06 percent in August against July, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Buying books at a store (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - HCM City’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.06 percent in August against July, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Eight of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services recorded month-on-month price increases: food and restaurant services (up 0.1 percent); beverages and tobacco (0.3 percent); garments, headwear, and footwear (0.07 percent); household appliances (0.2 percent); medicine and health services (0.01 percent); transport (0.11 percent); education (0.83 percent); and other goods and services (0.33 percent).
By contrast, slight decreases compared to July were seen in housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials (0.31 percent); postal and telecoms services (0.02 percent); and culture, entertainment, and tourism (0.06 percent);
The August CPI was down 0.07 percent against last December but up 2.43 percent year-on-year. The average index for the eight-month period was up 3.24 percent year-on-year, the Statistics Office said./.