Society Pandemic prevention work strengthened to ensure safety on election day Preparations in Hanoi for the upcoming election day on May 23 have been basically completed. But amid the complex development of COVID-19, localities have stepped up information distribution efforts and developed plans to ensure a safe and successful election day.

Society State President hosts Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) led by Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of its Executive Council.

Society VSS proposes increasing assistance for voluntary social insurance holders The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has proposed the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs raise the State’s monetary support for payment of voluntary social insurance premiums.