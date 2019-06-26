The drugs, including over 13kg of MDMA pills and one kg of ketamine, were found inside electronic speakers, foot massagers, water filters and other products wrapped in seven packages. (Photo: VNA)

– The Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with competent forces on June 26 seized more than 14 kg of methamphetamine hidden in packages transported from foreign countries.The drugs, including over 13kg of MDMA pills and one kg of ketamine, were found inside electronic speakers, foot massagers, water filters and other products wrapped in seven packages.The packages were sent from France, Germany and Thailand as gifts via international postal and express delivery services, and will be delivered to unreal recipients and addresses.The case is under further investigation.-VNA