HCM City (VNA) - A full-line test run began on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29, including both elevated and underground sections from Suoi Tien Coach Station in Thu Duc city to Ben Thanh Station in District 1.

From the start of this year, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), which is building the metro, consulting units and contractors have closely coordinated in implementing the project.



They have been conducting trial phases while carrying out the installation of remaining systems and equipment for the entire urban railway line.



Each train is 61.5m long and 3m wide, capable of carrying 930 passengers. The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour on the elevated section and 80 km per hour underground.



The metro cost over 43.7 trillion VND (1.89 billion USD). It is 19.7km long and have 14 stations, including three underground and 11 elevated. After numerous delays, it is now nearly 96% complete and expected to finish this year and begin commercial operation next year.

In December last year, a test run was conducted on an elevated section of the Metro Line No.1. It was carried out on a section stretching nearly 9km, starting from Suoi Tien Coach Station, passing by Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, Hi-tech Zone Station, Thu Duc Station, and arriving at Binh Thai Station./.