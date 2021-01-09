Culture - Sports HBSO hosts New Year’s concert 2021 The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is set to launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9.

Culture - Sports Japan's traditional dolls on display in HCM City The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is introducing Japanese traditional dolls at an exhibition that opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts on January 8.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese ceramics go on show in RoK A range of exquisite Vietnamese products have been included in an exhibition at the Gwangju National Museum as part of ongoing cooperation activities between the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s side and the Vietnam National Museum of History.

Culture - Sports Digitalisation adds to visitor experience: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to speed up digitalisation throughout the sector to provide a better experience to visitors, along with enhancing communications work and promotions for cultural, sports, and tourism events.