In Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s total budget collection topped 471.5 trillion VND (nearly 20 billion USD) as of December 28, or equivalent to 121.99% of the estimate and up 23.6% year on year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Finance Le Duy Minh at a conference on the same day.



Notably, revenue from export-import reached over 141.4 trillion VND, equivalent to 121.4% of the estimate.

The city's total expenditure surpassed 72.39 trillion VND, equivalent to 72.6% of the estimate. Of which, over 29.47 trillion VND was for development and more than 40.21 trillion VND for regular spending, equivalent to 82.6% of the estimate, he said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai attributed such results to the city's good control of COVID-19 since early this year which created favourable conditions for enterprises to do business, increase in export turnover and deposits in banks which showed health and resilience of its economy.

For tasks next year, he requested improving the quality of public services and speeding up administrative reforms to create a pro-business environment.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

He also reminded authorities to accelerate the disbursement of over 72 trillion VND in public investment, and pooling all possible resources for the city’s development.

On the occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 66 districts, agencies and businesses in honour of their contributions to the local budget revenues, including 29 enterprises that paid over 1 trillion VND in taxes./.